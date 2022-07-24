KTR injured on birthday eve, to take rest for three weeks

Hyderabad: A day before his birthday, the IT Minister KT Rama Rao got injured and would be taking rest for the next three weeks.

The TRS working president took to Twitter to disclose about his injury. Sharing the photograph of the bandaged leg, Rao said, "Had a fall today and ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised three weeks of rest." The TRS leader has also asked the netizens to suggest on binge worthy OTT shows.

Earlier, the TRS working president had decided to stay away from the birthday celebrations in the wake of sufferings of people because of the heavy rains in the State. The TRS leader had called upon the people to participate in the 'Gift a Smile' programme as per their wish. He also advised the party leaders not to go for big celebrations and instead help the people who are in distress.

Meanwhile, the TRS leaders have made several arrangements for the birthday of Rama Rao on Sunday. A follower of KT Rama Rao, film director N Shankar released the song for which music was composed by M Tirupati at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. Shankar appreciated the efforts of Rakesh and Tirupati to bring the song.