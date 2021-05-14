KTR interacts with citizens on Twitter through #ASKKTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the decision on extension of lockdown in the State would be taken by the Cabinet on May 20.

He interacted with citizens on his Twitter account answering questions through #ASKKTR. When a user asked whether the lockdown would be extended, KTR replied that the decision will be taken by the State Cabinet.

He was asked many questions on Covid vaccination. Replying to a question of procuring Sinovac vaccine from China, Rao said, "I think we should set aside all inhibitions/egos and work together during this hour of crisis. Doesn't matter whether it's Sinovac or Pfizer or Moderna or something else, as long as it works and helps save lives."

Regarding vaccination in the State, the minister said so far in Telangana of the total 45-plus population of 92.24 lakh, the government provided 45.37 lakh the first dose. The second dose has been given to more than 10.3 lakh. "Vaccine distribution is currently being handled only by GOI.

We are working on getting more supplies from the Centre and are simultaneously engaged in discussions with vaccine manufacturers. But the supplies will only start meeting demand across the country hopefully by late July or early August. Till then it's going to be a challenge," he pointed out.

The Minister said the government was holding discussions with all three vaccine makers---Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Dr Reddy Labs. "We will do our best to procure as much as we can. Infrastructure-wise and abilities, we are more than capable of vaccinating the entire State in 45 days.The challenge is vaccine availability."

Replying to another question, KTR said the Centre had mandated 85 per cent of all production be handed over to it. From the remaining 15 per cent, all States and institutions have to compete. It's easier to procure for a few hundred employees, but the challenge is manifold when your State population is 3.6 crore.

When a user asked about his experience and routine during quarantine, he remarked: follow the advice of medical experts (not WhatsApp, stay strong mentally, plan ahead for post-Covid, stop watching news channels and stop reading unnecessary WhatsApp/Facebook posts, exercise as much as you can, even walking if you can, don't self-medicate.

"I had seven consecutive days of low to high-grade fever followed by an infection of lungs. As I am a diabetic. Controlling blood sugars and hypertension was also a challenge. But just followed the instructions while I felt weak and now, I am almost back to normal," said Rao.

On including Covid treatment in Aarogyasri, KTR said he would bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister. For information on hospitals and others, he gave the link of the Health Department https://health.telangana.gov.in. Rao agreed to donate plasma when a user asked whether he would do so.