KTR Invites OpenAI to Open Office in Hyderabad

BRS working president KTR welcomed Sam Altman’s decision to open a new office in India.

Besides, he also invited OpenAI’s CEO to set up an office in Hyderabad, highlighting its innovative ecosystem.

He pointed out how Hyderabad houses some of the top technology companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Qualcomm.

He also said that the crucial step taken by the successive governments to make Hyderabad the AI capital of India.

“Welcome to India, Sam Altman! Hyderabad is the perfect gateway to India and an ideal base for OpenAI, This city offers India’s most vibrant innovation ecosystem - THub, WEHub, TWorks, Telangana State Innovation Cell, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“It’s the preferred hub for global tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, Qualcomm & many more. Has a deep pool of tech & startup talent. Successive governments took bold steps to make Telangana the AI capital of India, even declaring 2020 as the “Year of AI” and driving several AI-led initiatives. Hyderabad truly brings together talent, innovation & global connectivity to power the AI revolution, he further added.