KTR, Kishan Reddy share wishlist with each other

Hyderabad: The inaugural function of Shaikpet flyover on Saturday witnessed an interesting scenario. While MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao urged the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to talk to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and make him agree to hand over the land under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board to the State Government so that skyways from Patny to Kompally and from the Jubilee Bus Station to Turkapally, Kishan Reddy highlighted the importance of taking up science city project. Kishan Reddy wanted the State Government to show some urgency in allotting 25 acres land for the science city.

Reddy further said that the Centre was ready to provide necessary assistance to develop Hyderabad. It had given funds for development of Qutub Shahi tombs under Swadesh Darshan but it was stalled because of court cases. He asked the State government to complete land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road and this would be a game-changer for Telangana.

While promising to take this issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the MAUD Minister drew the attention of Kishan Reddy that 21 roads were illegally closed by the Local Military Authority. He recalled that he had recently given a list of roads that were illegally closed. KTR said the land at Rasoolpura junction was still under the control of the Union Home Department. During the last six years, four Defence Ministers have changed but the problem remains unresolved, he said.

KTR further said that while the defence lands were given for construction of roads in Lucknow and other cities, the Centre was not responding to the request of the Telangana government.