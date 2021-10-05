KTR lauds traffic cops for fining his vehicle

Hyderabad: IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Monday expressed happiness over Traffic Sub-Inspector Ilaiah issuing a challan for the driver of his car moving on wrong route on Gandhi Jayanti. He clarified that he was not in the vehicle when the challan was issued.

Overjoyed with the police, KTR invited them to his office to felicitate them for 'sincerity and hard work'. He said "rules are same for everyone in this country, whether it be people or people's representative. It gives me immense happiness to see the hard work and dedication of the police officers to penalise violators without being biased."

The incident took place at Bapu Ghat, when Rao's driver moved on wrong route and was stopped by the SI and a constable. The driver was instructed to go back and take the correct route. Also, a challan was issued, which was paid by the minister.

KTR added "I want to give a message to my party activists also that nobody is above law; they should not violate any rules."