KTR launches 19.8 MW waste to energy plant

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao inaugurated a 19.8 MW power plant in Jawaharnagar on Tuesday. He said similar plants were proposed in Greater Hyderabad limits to generate 63 MW from waste.

Later, he laid the foundation for a 28 MW power plant. "With one crore population in the City nearly 6,000 tonnes of garbage is being generated daily. In order to dispose of the garbage in a scientific way it is proposed to generate power by processing a total of 3,200 metric tonnes of garbage with another 28 MW plant.

This plant will come up within 18 months. Apart from this, another plant, with 15 MT waste to generate energy is coming up at Dundigul, which is sufficient to dispose garbage for next coming 10 years," KTR added.

The minister stated that as a long-term plan and to decentralize waste management in a scientific way in Hyderabad, the State government has identified two places at Lakdaram and Pyarenagar, which is far away from human habitations. In order to contain foul smell, it is proposed to treat leech with Rs 250 crore. He assured to provide medical and educational facilities to the residents of Jawaharnagar.

"The government is committed to issuing ownership rights to all eligible low and middle-income groups across the State without collecting any fee. Towards this initiative, the government already has launched Dharani portal.

Residents can avail loans for business and education purposes. Over 70 percent of people own pattas across the State. Pattas will be issued to 40,000 residents of Jawaharnagar and neighboring areas," KTR said.

Labour Minister C Malla Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Rajya Ramkay Chairman Adhoya Ram Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Pollution Control Board secretary Neetu Prasad, Medchal Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu, Boduppal Corporation Mayor Samala Buchi Reddy, Jawaharnagar Corporation Mayor Mekala Kavya among others attended the function.