KTR launches 'Charitraputallo Telangana' book

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the country cannot progress if it was caught in the shackles of casteism and religion and the youth, who are the human wealth, should grow up with secular sentiments.

The Minister on Wednesday launched the book 'Charitraputallo Telangana' edited by Prof Laxman at Hyderabad Growth Corridor Central Office and expressed concern that at a time when there is a need to progress in all the sectors, the references to caste and religion would cause serious damage to the country. Students studying world history should focus on the undesirable events happening in the country at present. When there is an attack on humanity in the country, thoughtful youth should respond, he said, adding there was a need for the youth to know the history, otherwise they would get trapped in the vicious circle of fighting in the name of caste and religion.

KTR said that religion had become like a drug in the country and the entire society of Telangana needs to be vigilant. He expressed concerns that if religion comes under the guise of a political party, it will confuse the country. He said that in democracy questions are raised and now KCR has started questioning, and now there will be more voices for questioning in the country.

On this occasion, the minister congratulated the professors who have documented the history of Telangana. Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman J Gauri Shankar, Prof. G Laxman, Prof M Venkateswara Rao and Hyderabad Book Fair Secretary K Chandramohan were present on the occasion.