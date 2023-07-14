KTR lays foundation stone for Daifuku Intralogistics, Nicomac Taikisha companies at Chandanvelli

Hyderabad: IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony of India's Daifuku and Nicomac Taikisha companies in Chandanvelli of Rangareddy district.

He laid doundation stone for construction works of factories of two companies. Speaking on the occasion, he said every time we go to Japan, we learn something new. Japan has grown into a wonderful country with very few natural resources available. Japan is facing repeated challenges from natural disasters, he said.

He said that every household in India has some Japanese product.

“I believe that these two companies, which have started the construction work of their factories today, will also achieve great success in the future”, he said.

He informed that Rs 575 crore investment providing 1,600 direct jobs. The companies have promised to get jobs for locals by adopting the local ITI.

These companies will also provide necessary training for the upcoming jobs, he said.

Large scale companies are coming here because of the cooperation given by local leaders and local people for Chandanvelli.

Companies ranging from textiles to electric vehicles are choosing this region as their hub, he added.

Chandanvelli is growing as the most important industrial area in the State of Telangana, KTR said.

To attract more investment from Japan, KTR requested the necessary cooperation from the Japanese Consulate.

Minister KTR said that they are ready to set up a cluster in Chandanvelli especially for Japanese companies if required.

Similar to the accuracy and performance of the Japanese companies, the Telangana government also gave permission to these two companies at a specific time, he added.

He informed that Telangana government will continue the effective performance in the future as well.