KTR lays stone for Mir Alam Tank STP

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao, along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) MD Dana Kishore, laid the foundation for a 41.5 MLD (Millions of Liter Per Day) capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) on Tuesday at Mir Alam Tank, Rajendranagar.

The project has been proposed to meet sewage treatment facilities for the sewage flows of prospective year in the catchment areas as part of the Sewage Master Plan, under STPs Project-Package-II.

The catchment areas of Zone-44 (about 6.68 sq.km) and Zone-45 (about 11.2 sq.km) will be covered by the new STP. According to Dana Kishore, the project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 125.19 crore (including 15-year MoM) with 4 reactors, each with capacity of 10.37 MLD.

Officials said sewage coming from many areas will be covered. They include Rizwan Colony, Milardevapally, Babulreddy Nagar, Peddakunta, Moghal Colony, Suleman Nagar, Indra Nagar, Shivarama Colony, Mir Mohammed (MM) Pahadi and Adarsh Nagar.

The STP will prevent sewage flows in the catchment areas and ensure 100 per cent treatment of sewage generated in the project area. "It will be letting back treated waste into tanks, water bodies as per standards to maintain hydrology and will also improve the environment and hygiene in the catchment area in and around the water bodies," said Kishore.