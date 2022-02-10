KTR lays stone for ORR Phase II works 

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday laid the foundation for the Outer Ring Road Phase II works in Ibrahimpatnam.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is constructing inlet, outlet, pipeline system, service and reservoirs to provide drinking water supply to Hayatnagar and other mandals of Ibrahimpatnam constituency. The project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 134 crore.

Through the works, a complete drinking water system will be established in Adibhatla, Turkayamjal and the large Amberpet municipalities of Ibrahimpatnam.

Officials said seven new reservoirs would be constructed in the constituency and their total capacity would be 8 million litres. A total 394-km of pipeline would be laid. These works would benefit over 1 lakh people and over 20,000 households in three municipalities.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad chairperson Anita Harinath Reddy, Water Board MD Dana Kishore, Technical Director Ravikumar and others attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony.