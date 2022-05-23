KTR leaves for Davos; WEF meetings start today

Hyderabad: After having meetings with several leading companies in London for four days, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao left for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meetings. He reached Zurich from London's Heathrow Airport; from there by road Davos.

The minister will meet with several prestigious companies from around the world at the WEF meetings starting Monday. The three-day WEF will feature a series of discussions in the main conference hall. KTR will then meet with representatives of various companies in Zurich, (Switzerland) on May 26.

Meanwhile, activists of the TRS NRI branch in London and a large number of NRIs bid farewell to the State delegation, which left for Davos on Sunday.