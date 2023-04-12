KTR lost his mind, claims DK Aruna

Hyderabad: National BJP vice-president D K Aruna and former MP Viajayashanthi on Tuesday lashed out at State IT Minister K T Rama Rao and wondered whether he had lost balance of mind.

Aruna said BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised reopening of several industries in Telangana, like Nizam Sugars, Rayans's factory, Azam Jahi Mills, Sirpur Khagaznagar.

"You could not lift your finger for reopening of closed industries in Telangana, but boasting of taking a stake in Vizag Steel?" she asked. "The BRS leaders have been trying to cover up their shortcomings blaming the Centre on the Bayyaram steel factory issue", she alleged.

She asked KTR how iron ore mines in Odisha and Vizag Steel in Andhra Pradesh are related to Telangana. She said the "minister is talking as if Telangana can't feed itself without the above two". She asked why the Naveen Patnaik government has remained silent if there is a scam in the Bidadilla iron ore biddings? KTR should reveal how he had come to know about it, she demanded.

Aruna said the father and son (KCR and KTR) duo is trying to divert attention from the TSPSC question paper leak case as about 30 lakh unemployed are aggrieved and angry with the State government.

Taking a similar view, Vijayashanthi accused KTR of unveiling a new drama following the government failure in the TSPSC case and throwing mud at the Centre."KTR is talking about Bailadila iron ore in Odhisa on being asked about delivery of electoral promise of establishing Bayyaram Steel Factory", she said, while criticizing him. KTR has no action plan to revive closed factories in Telangana, but is talking about buying stakes in VSP. He is levelling baseless charges against PM Narendra Modi.

She said other than Air-India, which was neck deep in debt, the Centre had announced a packages for BSNL and HEL for saving them. Similarly, the Centre had revived five fertiliser factories to ensure farmers won't face urea shortage. "Irrespective of the BRS leaders' diversion tactics, she said, the BJP fight over TSPSC paper leak case won't end.