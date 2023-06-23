KTR meets Rajnath Singh for defence land

Telangana Minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T.Rama Rao on Friday met union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi. KTR submitted a memorandum to the union minister requesting to hand over defence lands for the construction of flyovers, skywalks, link roads, road widening in the city.

The minister also requested the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) be merged with GHMC and Rama Rao requested to expedite the merger process.



The HMDA has already initiated construction of skywalk at Rythu Bazar, Mehdipatnam. It required defence land to the extent of 0.51 acres



He sought transfer of defence land for construction of elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to ORR junction on Hyderabad-Karimnagar-Ramagundam road (Rajiv Rahadari) to ease traffic on one of the busiest thoroughfares in Hyderabad, which presently passes through defence lands. The total length of the project is 18.40 km of which 11.12 km is 6-lane elevated corridor and the proposed RoW (right of way) is 60 metres as per HMDA master plan. The proposed project passes through defence lands for a length of about 11.30 kms and requires defence land to an extent of 94.20 acres.

Met with Defence Minister Sri @rajnathsingh Ji and reiterated the issue of expediting transfer of defence lands for various road infrastructure projects in Hyderabad city



The projects are aimed at easing traffic congestion & improving connectivity to districts such as Kamareddy,… pic.twitter.com/wdX6usD15C — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 23, 2023



