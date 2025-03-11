KTR points finger at Revanth for Rs 1,000-cr TDR scam in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was orchestrating a Rs 1,000 crore TDR (Transferable Development Rights) scam.

According to KTR, serious allegations from various quarters point to Revanth Reddy, along with a coterie of four real estate brokers closely associated with him, manipulating the system to execute what could be one of the largest financial scams in recent times. In an informal chit chat with the media, Rama Rao alleged that these brokers, operating under Revanth Reddy’s influence, were actively identifying and acquiring TDR rights across Hyderabad. He claimed that the brokers were working relentlessly to corner the TDR market, purchasing these rights at throwaway prices. “The purported plan involves imposing restrictions on the Floor Space Index (FSI) in Hyderabad by Revanth Reddy to artificially spike the demand for TDRs. Once the demand surges, the group intends to offload these TDRs at exorbitant rates, pocketing massive illicit profits,” said KTR.

The BRS leader likened this scheme to insider trading—a grave offense – and asserted that it merits investigations by agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The TDR system, originally intended to facilitate urban development without straining public finances, is allegedly being twisted for personal enrichment. Revanth Reddy should release a white paper detailing the current ownership and transactions of TDRs in Hyderabad for the last six months, he added.

Providing context, KTR highlighted that during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s (YSR) tenure, the Congress Party had embraced a policy of unrestricted FSI to spur development—a stance upheld by subsequent governments. KTR hinted that an announcement regarding this scam might be imminent, intensifying the controversy.

Through this mechanism, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) amassed approximately 400 acres of land, valued at thousands of crores, from citizens for infrastructure projects. “But Revanth Reddy has hijacked this well-meaning policy, turning it into an avenue for illegal wealth accumulation,” he charged.