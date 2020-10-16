KTR prods health staff to stem spread of infectious diseases

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday alerted the medical and health departments and asked the officials to make sure that infectious diseases do not spread in the areas inundated in water.

The Minister along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials reviewed the relief activities taken up in the rain-affected areas of Hyderabad at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

The Minister instructed the Health and MA&UD departments to take up sanitation and disinfection activities parallelly to prevent spread of water-borne, vector-borne diseases. Minister also instructed the officials to alert people about precautions to be taken for the next few days.

Rama Rao informed that the HMWS&SB has increased testing of water samples and also started distribution of chlorine tablets. Minister instructed the officials to station 104 vehicles at various locations to cater to the healthcare needs and also stock adequate medicines and disinfectants required.

Minister also asked the officials to arrange 50,000 bedsheets for the needy at all relief shelters. He asked the officials to make the 104 vehicles ready for providing immediate medical assistance.

The officials informed that since Wednesday, food packets were given to about 50,000 people in the affected areas and they would be served food on Thursday also. Later, the Minister inspected the rain-affected areas in Nallakunta, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad and Tolichowki, and interacted with the residents.

He assured the residents that all the necessary measures would be taken immediately to restore normalcy in the area. The Minister instructed the officials to submit proposals on setting up of the pipelines and sewer systems to avoid flood situation in future.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLAs Mutta Gopal and Kaleru Venkatesh and senior officials from various departments were present.