KTR provides GHMC job to PG

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday offered her a job as an assistant entomologist in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after learning that Rajni, despite being an MSc, was still forced to work as a sweeper.

The mother of two daughters and a daily wage worker was hired on outsourcing basis after joining orders were issued. Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted :"On hearing the plight of Rajni, who's MSc (Organic Chemistry), has 2 daughter & working as sweeper on daily wages, minister @KTRTRS met her today & offered to employ her as Assistant Entomologist on O/S basis in @GHMCOnline Orders have been issued after verifying her credentials."

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar also instructed the Entomology department to ensure that the EPF and ESI accounts are opened for Rajni, who has been allotted to work at the office of the Chief Entomologist, Urban Malaria Scheme (UMS), GHMC. KTR also tweeted, saying that it was the best moment of his hectic day, and wished Rajni all the best in her new role.