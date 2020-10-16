KTR puts Greater Hyderabad on repair mode

Hyderabad: With rains having subsided, the GHMC has decided to take up repairs for the damaged drains and roads with an estimated cost of Rs 297 crore.



Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao, who went around the rain-affected areas on the third consecutive day, directed officials to restore power supply in all the areas which have been under cover of darkness for past three days within 24 hours. The minister asked the officials to take up repairs for the damaged drainages with Rs 50 crore.

KTR visited the shelter home at BS Maqta and interacted with the rain-affected residents. Later, the Minister inspected the inundated areas in Prakash Nagar and Brahmanwadi in Begumpet and took stock of the situation. He instructed GHMC officials to provide necessary relief to the people who were affected by the deluge.

He also distributed ration kits to the residents and said that the government had started distributing blankets and other relief material to the citizens at shelter homes set up by GHMC.

He said that the affected people can stay in the shelter homes till the water recedes in their locality.



The minister appealed to the citizens to ensure that they drink safe and boiled water to prevent diseases. He said that all medical facilities and emergency services were being provided for the citizens. During his visit to the Malkajgiri area, the minister asked the officials to prepare estimates for construction of retaining walls to ensure the flood-like situation is not repeated in future.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Mayor, GHMC corporators, co-option members and Cantonment Board members have decided to donate their one month salary to the CM Relief Fund.