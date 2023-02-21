KTR responds to 5-year-old's death in dogs attack, says will take action to prevent such incidents

It is known that a five-year-old child died in the attack of street dogs in the city. Minister KTR responded to this incident and expressed his condolences to the family members of the child. He said that this incident is very tragic and assured that action will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.



KTR said that his government is making efforts to solve the problem of stray dogs in every municipality. "Animal protection centers and animal population control centers have also been set up for this purpose," Minister KTR said adding that steps are being taken for sterilization of dogs.

A four-year-old boy named Pradeep died in the incident on February 19. Gangadhar from Indal Wai Mandal of Nizamabad District migrated to Hyderabad with his family. He works at a car servicing center at Ambarpet Chowrasta and took his two children to the servicing center on Sunday. While Gangadhar was busy with work, four-year-old Pradeep went outside to play. As a result, the stray dogs surrounded the boy and attacked him.

The seriously injured child was rushed to the hospital and doctors confirmed that he had already died. The family was deeply saddened by this.