KTR returns to Hyderabad after Delhi tour

Meets three Union Ministers and discusses various issues related to the State but the meeting with Amit Sha was cancelled due to the Union Minister’s busy schedule

Hyderabad: Minister KTR has left for Hyderabad after completing his Delhi tour. He returned with MP Ranjith Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy. During his visit KTR has met three Union Ministers.

He met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Minister Piyush Goyal and discussed various issues related to the State.

KTR discussed the issue of handing over the Defense Department lands in Hyderabad to the state government with Rajnath Singh. Hardeepsingh Puri was asked to give permission for the second phase of the metro and to cooperate in building skyways and flyovers in the city. It is known that the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was canceled at the last minute.

