KTR rips into BJP, brands Kishan as 'useless mantri'

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Union government for putting heavy burden on people by increasing the prices of essential commodities, cooking gas and fuel prices. The TRS leader also lambasted Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy over the latter's cheap comments.

Speaking after inducting the BJP leader and former MLA B Bikshmaiah Goud in TRS at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said that insulting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not help the BJP to garner the votes. He exuded confidence that TRS will win the Munugodu seat in the by elections to be held on November 3.

Kishan Reddy was a hopeless Union Minister, he said and added that the BJP-led Union government did nothing for Telangana development. He dared BJP to seek vote by explaining the party's contribution in the Telangana movement. "What happened to the Research Centre and Hospitals that were promised to set up in Marriguda by BJP national President JP Nadda in 2016?

All Central constitutional institutions have become puppets in the hands of BJP. It would be better if all these were renamed as BJP affiliates, he said.

The Centre itself said that there are no villages affected by fluorosis in Telangana, KTR added that the BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy should tell how a small company owned by him, was getting such big contracts. He reiterated that Komatireddy brothers were turned as covert brothers. Why BJP-ruling States are not providing Rs 3,000 pensions like Telangana government, he asked. 99.15 percent of the voters in Munugodu are benefitting from Telangana government's welfare programmes.