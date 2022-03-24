KTR tells US Indian diaspora to be part of Telangana's growth story

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday appealed to Indian diaspora in the US to become a part of Telangana's growth story.

He addressed the Indian-American Diaspora Meet and Greet programme in San Jose. KTR while launching the 'Mana Vooru - Mana Badi' portal appealed to the diaspora to become a part of the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi initiative by contributing through the portal (https://manaoorumanabadinri.telangana.gov.in/).

He said the government was massively upgrading educational infrastructure in the State. "Come, become a part of Telangana's government's novel initiative to strengthen the education sector in the State," he added. Under the programme, the government is developing 26,000 schools across the State with a budget of more than Rs7,200 crore. "Seven years ago, right here, in this same room, I had introduced the new-born State of Telangana. Today, I feel happy and proud to introduce 'Triumphant Telangana' to you all," said Rao.

The minister highlighted development in the State since its formation in 2014. He said when the State was formed its per capita income was Rs 1.24 lakh; today it rose by 130 per cent and reached Rs 2.78 lakh in a span of seven years. He added that GSDP was Rs 4.9 lakh crore in 2014; today it was Rs 11.54 lakh crore.

KTR said, "India has 28 States. Telangana is the 11th largest State geographically and 12th largest as per population. But according to the Reserve Bank of India, Telangana has emerged as the fourth largest contributor to India's economic growth. Today, Telangana supports backward States and continues to grow at a breakneck speed," he stated.

The minister requested the diaspora to invest in Telangana. He explained the IT ecosystem developed in Hyderabad. He highlighted the growth in dispersion (GRID) policy, stating that the government was developing IT infrastructure in the north and eastern parts of the city. KTR also said the government was promoting IT in tier-two cities to reduce burden on Hyderabad.

He talked about the TS-iPASS policy and mentioned how the government resolved the long-pending power supply issue in the State. Every single household in Telangana has a portable drinking water connection. This is the result of the visionary leadership of CM KCR, he added.