KTR to hit campaign trail in JH with roadshows from today

Hyderabad: The BRS party would be intensifying its campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in an innovative way through a programme called 'Mata-Muchata' (a word-of-mouth discussion/conversation).

As part of this programme, BRS leaders would directly talk to the people in tea shops and other crowded areas of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. All the party's public representatives and senior leaders who are already campaigning in the constituency would participate in this ‘Maata Muchata’ programme in the divisions and booths allotted to them.

Using this 'Mata-Muchata' platform, they will raise many problems faced by the people in the two years since the Congress government came to power. Along with these, they will also discuss with the people the various decisions taken by the Congress government that have hampered the development of Hyderabad City. Overall, the BRS party will undertake this programme tomorrow to strongly communicate the Congress party’s 24-month governance failures and the government's performance to the people through this 'Mata-Muchata' programme.