KTR to inaugurate 20 SCTPs, 20 RCVs today

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao is to inaugurate 20 secondary collection and transfer points (SCTPs) set up across the city and 20 refuse compactor vehicles (RCVs) with Tipcart on Wednesday at People's Plaza.

The municipal solid waste from households, commercial establishments and street sweeping is collected by Swachh Auto Tippers. There is a challenge for these small vehicles to travel directly up to centralised MSW processing facility located at Jawaharnagar. It is important to have transfer stations at various locations within the city. Residents near such transfer stations usually oppose them in their locality due to various reasons

Due to open operations while transferring waste from smaller vehicles to larger ones, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) proposes to transform the existing transfer stations into closed operations mode and develop about 75 small scale facilities called SCTPs as part of decentralised collection and transportation system.

According to officials, vehicles have been designed for handling of MSW in segregated manner to transfer waste to treatment and disposal facility. These vehicles will also increase collection efficiency due to reduced travel time of primary collection vehicles, such as Swachh Auto Tippers. They said the carbon footprint will be reduced due to decentralised transfer points since CTPs requires smaller space for setting up and remove secondary storage bins and reduction of garbage vulnerable points can be achieved. The new vehicles will minimise the manual handling of waste, no odour and spillage.