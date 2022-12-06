KTR to inaugurate Hyderabad's first animal crematorium today

Hyderabad: In order to provide dignified and respectful last rites to the beloved pet animals in a scientific manner as per Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has established a world class pet animal crematorium at GHMC Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda, L B Nagar. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the crematorium on Tuesday.

It is set up by GHMC along with People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India. GHMC allotted land at Fathullaguda to People for Animals, to establish a small animal crematorium with LPG gaseous incineration as per Pollution Control Board norms with zero emissions.

According to GHMC, the crematorium has been built at a cost of about Rs 1 crore, including the construction of a civil structure by GHMC and the purchase of machinery, installation, etc., for which the cost was borne by People for Animals. The crematorium has the capacity to incinerate or cremate about four dogs per cycle, with a complete cremation time of about two hours.

"The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has accorded consent order for establishment and consent for operation wherein the consent order has laid down exhaustive conditions in order to control air, water, soil and noise pollution within the permissible levels and the facility has undertaken to comply with all the regulations specified by PCB from time to time," said GHMC.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between GHMC and PFA, wherein the PFA will collect user charges from people for the cremation of their pets.

KTR to inaugurate various development works in L B Nagar today For the development of L B Nagar zone, KT Rama Rao to inaugurate various developmental works worth Rs 50 crore in the LB Nagar on Tuesday.

These works include Mukti Ghat and a pet animal crematorium in Fathullaguda in LB Nagar constituency, a link road at Fathullaguda, a Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) work in L B Nagar and other various projects in the constituency.