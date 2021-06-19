KTR to launch 330 2BHK houses near Hussainsagar

Saifabad: Municipal Administration, Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday stated that 330 two-bedroom houses built near Hussainsagar are to be inaugurated soon.

"Once this location was a slum; now it turned out to be a residential area for the poor with lake front", KTR stated.

In a Twitter message, the minister maintained that the housing society built 330 units of BHK houses for the poor. 'I am delighted and feeling proud of this housing facility with all modern amenities and a lake view", he remarked.

"Very soon these houses will be inaugurated and handed over to the beneficiaries", KTR announced. The government has constructed the 2 BHK housing units for the poor free of cost. The State government has been spending huge funds for the poor to live in a respectful manner."

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the housing facility built in a piece of land facing historic Hussainsagar. "It was built and redeveloped by the government", KTR claimed.