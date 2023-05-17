Live
KTR to showcase water projects at US meet
Hyderabad: Telangana’s mega water projects will be showcased at the ‘World Environmental and Water Resources Congress’ to be held in Henderson, Nevada in the US from May 21 to 24.
Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will be making a presentation on the Telangana projects. During his visit to the US, KTR will also hold meetings with companies to attract investments to the State.
The focus of his presentation would be on the mega lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha which is meant to provide drinking water to all households and how these schemes have been transforming Telangana’s landscape.
KTR will speak about the socio-economic progress achieved in the State because of the mega irrigation projects. KTR had participated in these meetings held at Sacramento in 2017. Later, a team from the American Society of Civil Engineers toured Telangana in 2022.