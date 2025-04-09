KTR touts BRS silver jubilee meet as mother of all meetings of party

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the party’s silver jubilee public meeting would be the biggest meeting in the history of the party and there would be year-long celebrations with one programme every month.

The BRS leader had a chit chat with the media on Tuesday. Rama Rao said that the meeting would be held in Elkathurthy, Warangal, which is the area that avoids traffic disruptions and minimises inconvenience to the public. Spanning 1,200 acres, the event will include parking facilities and grand arrangements.

KTR highlighted that only two parties in the Telugu States including Telugu Desam (TDP) and BRS have successfully completed 25 years. “This is why we are celebrating our silver jubilee throughout the year,” he said.

The BRS has sought permission for the meeting on March 28, submitting an application to the district police. KTR personally met the Director General of Police (DGP) to request approval. The party also requested 3,000 buses from the RTC, which has agreed in principle. With April 27 being a Sunday, a holiday for students and others, KTR emphasised that the event would not be inconvenient to anyone. After the meeting, the party would take up enrolment of members and later take up formation of committees from village level to State level.

KTR said that the party president K Chandrashekar Rao had already personally reviewed preparations with leaders and representatives from all 33 districts, and committees have been formed to oversee the event. “This will be one of the largest gatherings in our party’s history, akin to the massive Warangal meeting held previously,” KTR stated.

Following the public meeting, the party would enrol students and activists as members through a fully digital process, followed by the election of a president. State and district committees will be established, and training sessions for workers will be conducted across districts. “We have planned a year-long schedule, with one programme each month, focusing on organisational growth and addressing public issues,” he added.

KTR recalled past instances where the government denied permissions for BRS events, causing difficulties. “If permission is denied this time, we will approach the courts to secure it. The government has no reason to refuse. This is simply a peaceful celebration,” he asserted.