KTR trashes buzz on BRS’ secret agreement with BJP

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that if the party had an understanding with the BJP, a woman from his family would not have been in jail for 150 days. He asserted that the party was trying to gain strength for the next 50 years.

Speaking at a joining programme of former ZPTCs and MPP presidents of the Congress from Station Ghanpur at Telangana Bhavan, he said the rival parties had tried to finish the BRS since its inception, but it stood strong for 24 years. Efforts are being made to keep it strong for the next 50 years.

“Some people are creating confusion by saying that there will be no more BRS and it is going to be merged. When I went to Delhi to talk with lawyers, they were projecting that there was a secret understanding with the BJP. If we had an agreement with them, why would our daughter be in jail for 150 days?” asked Rao, reminding him that no Congress leader was in jail. He alleged that the BJP leaders were working under the direction of the Congress.

The BRS leader said by-elections were inevitable in the State and asked the cadre to be ready to expose the Congress. KTR recalled that the party had filed cases against MLAs Danam Nagender, T Venkat Rao, and Kadiyam Srihari in the Supreme Court. The party will approach the court regarding other MLAs too.

He said the party would be restructured from village and mandal levels; training programmes would be held for activists in district offices starting in September. The party president, KCR, would meet the cadre from each constituency in the coming days. ‘Efforts are already on to restructure and infuse new energy into the cadre’.

KTR pointed out that youth, farmers, and women had understood the 420 false promises made by the Congress. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had vowed before gods on waiving Rs 2 lakh crop loans in one go. The Congress is known for betrayal. People cannot be fooled by PR stunts and dramas, Rao quipped.