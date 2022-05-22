KTR urges Indian diaspora to contribute to TS' progress

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday called upon the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom to support the government in continuing the progress of Telangana State.

The Minister addressed the Indian diaspora at a 'Meet and Greet' event in London on Saturday. In his speech, the Minister highlighted the achievements of the State govt in the past eight years. Rama Rao stated that the members of Indian diaspora supported the Telangana movement and always promoted Telangana wherever they were in the world. He thanked the Indian diaspora members for their continued support.The Minister said that the Telangana delegation had fruitful meetings with heads of various companies during the official visit. "My job is to promote Telangana and bring investment and create jobs for the people of Telangana. We will establish deeper connections with the UK in the days to come. If you are thinking of setting up your company in Telangana, I urge you to think of setting up your offices in tier II towns and not just Hyderabad," Rama Rao said. The Minister asked the Indian diaspora to contribute to the motherland by supporting government in creation of wealth, employment opportunities, and ensure to motivate others back home. Let's ensure the growth story continues, he added.

The Minister mentioned the already inaugurated IT Towers in Khammam, Karimnagar and soon to be inaugurated IT Towers in Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad. There is a great IT sector presence in Warangal, he added. He also mentioned about the presence of the world's largest campus of Amazon in Hyderabad and also other companies like Google, Facebook, Micron, Apple, Qualcomm, Uber, Salesforce, and Novartis in the city, adding they chose Telangana because of its stable leadership and able governance.

The Minister said, "Telangana is the 11th largest State geographically and 12th largest as per population. But according to the Reserve Bank of India, Telangana now has emerged as the 4th largest contributor to India's economic growth," Rao said.