KTR urges party cadre to fan out & reach out to people across State

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday asked the party leaders to have comprehensive plans on various programmes scheduled by the party to involve the 60 lakh party cadre in reaching out to the people in the State.





The BRS working president had a teleconference with District party presidents, general secretaries and important leaders. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced a wide range of programmes to further strengthen the party. The party has designed these programmes with the intention of making the people's representatives stay with the people as much as possible. As part of this, the party has decided to take up the management of Aatmiya Sammelanam with the party cadre. These programmes have been designed to strengthen a bond between the people's representatives and the State level leaders, starting from the grassroots workers of the party, the BRS leader said, asking the MLAs to take responsibility for this.





Rama Rao asked the party leaders to take every ten villages as a unit and the MLAs should hold spiritual meetings with the party members. The local MPs, MLCs, MLAs, corporation chairman, DCCB, DCMS and other party heads should be included in these meetings. These Aatmiya meetings should be completed within two months before the party's foundation day in April. The district presidents should immediately provide the party with a complete schedule (calendar) of Aatmiya meetings to be held in the respective units, covering all the villages under their jurisdiction, divided into units of 10 villages each.





The details such as dates, the unit and venue of the meeting should be given to the head office. The BRS leader said that all district party offices should be inaugurated and this programme should be completed before time. A schedule for this should be prepared immediately. Stating that the State government had decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the writer of the Constitution of India on a big scale, the BRS leader said that the programmes of Jayanthi celebrations should be properly scheduled.





He said that the government was setting up the largest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the country and, on the other hand, naming the new Secretariat on Ambedkar, which is a symbol of self-respect of the administration. No party in the history of the country has honoured BR Ambedkar's legacy and spirit so highly. His birth anniversary should be celebrated all over the State, he said. He wanted the students' wing of the party to be expanded with new entrants. He said a meeting would be organised in the party office later this week.