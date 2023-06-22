KTR visits flyover mishap injured in hospital, sets up probe panel

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate accident, a portion of a ramp of an under-construction Bairamalguda flyover collapsed in L B Nagar on Wednesday, leaving nine persons severely injured. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical. A Three-member committee was formed to find out the cause of the incident while MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao assured that the treatment expenses of all the injured would be taken care by the State government.

The under-construction flyover is a part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). It connects Bairamalguda junction near L B Nagar with the Sagar Ring Road and the project was entrusted to BSCPL Infra Ltd.

According to the official, Bairamalguda LHS clover leaf loop work is under progress and the casting of 11thdeck slab (P11-P12) started around 10pm on Tuesday. During pouring the last leg of concrete around 3am on Wednesday suddenly the slab collapsed and left nine persons including one site engineer injured. The victims were immediately shifted to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad for treatment. “Seven persons who received minor injuries were treated with first aid and were discharged. The other two received major injuries, of which one was said to be out of danger and the other was put under observation,” said an officer at GHMC.

Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday visited KIMS Hospital to meet and inquire about the well-being of those injured in the incident. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, L B Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, and other officials accompanied him. He expressed his concern for the victims and assured them of full government support. Later, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi also visited the hospital.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, Rama Rao highlighted the commitment of the municipal administration department to thoroughly investigate the accident. He said that a comprehensive inquiry, will be conducted by a three-member internal enquiry committee headed by engineer in chief of GHMC and by JNTU University, to ascertain the actual cause of mishap and submit a report clearly duly fixing the responsibility. If any evidence of negligence on the part of the working agency emerges, he stressed that strict action would be taken.

On social media, the GHMC Commissioner clarified in a tweet that “A small part of a clover collapsed during construction of Bairamalguda Flyover ramp. 9 injured & shifted to KIMS for treatment. Detailed enquiry will be on and action will be initiated if necessary.

Situation is under control, GHMC assures citizens not to worry as it is being taken care.”

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D S Chauhan, LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri, and ACP Sridhar Reddy also visited the spot and police booked a case under section 337.