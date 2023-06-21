KTR Visits Injured in Flyover Accident

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rao on Wednesday paid a visit to KIMS Hospital to meet and inquire about the well-being of those injured in a recent flyover accident.

Minister KTR expressed his concern for the victims and assured them of full government support.

During his visit, Minister took the opportunity to gather details about the nature of the accident and personally extended his sympathy to the injured individuals. He pledged that the government would provide all necessary arrangements for their treatment and ensuring their speedy recovery.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, Minister KTR highlighted the commitment of the municipal administration department to thoroughly investigate the accident. He said that a comprehensive inquiry, will be conducted by a three member internal enquiry committee headed by engineer in chief of GHMC and by JNTU University, to ascertain the actual cause of mishap. If any evidence of negligence on the part of the working agency emerges, he stressed that strict action would be taken, he said.











