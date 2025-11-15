KTR vows to rise as BRS regroups after JH setback

Hyderabad: Questioning the role of Election Commission and stating that the Jubilee Hills results were discouraging, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the party would strongly play the role of a proactive opposition in the state. Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan after conceding defeat in the Jubilee Hills, Rama Rao said that the by-poll result would not deter the BRS from playing the role of proactive opposition.

Thanking the party workers and people, who voted for the party, Rama Rao said that though the party candidate was new, she tried hard and fought with the ruling party with courage.

“Our party also got respectable votes. Anyone will fight the election to win. The BRS is working strongly and our work will continue. You all know how elections were held and how survey agencies predicted BRS victory. People gave a mandate that BRS was the alternative in this state,” said KTR, adding all knew how the Election Commission had functioned during this election.

The BRS leader said that seven by- elections were held in the past in the state and the Congress party had not won in a single seat. “We won five and others won two but the Congress won in the Assembly elections. We could set the agenda in the elections, government failures were taken to the people with ‘Baki card’.

We didn't talk on caste or religion like other parties. We raised discussion on public issues and kept patience despite pressure from other parties. We placed what we have done for the people in Jubilee Hills. Exposed failures of the ruling party and played the role of constructive opposition,” said KTR. KTR said that people should discuss how this election was held. He recalled how the party had met and complained to the Election Commission and also went to courts.

“There were many pressures and luring attempts. We are not dejected. We will continue to raise people’s issues,” said KTR, calling on the party workers to be ready for the next election. He said that with only one election they did everything. More by-elections are going to come in the state and they may bring Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to campaign.

KTR said that the ‘RS brothers’ strategy worked out well for the Congress. He called upon the party cadre to come back strongly and give all out efforts to make KCR as CM once again. He said that the party would sit and analyse what went wrong in this election.