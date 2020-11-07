KTR wants to bring back double-decker buses in Hyderabad

Double-decker buses in Hyderabad: Minister KT Rama Rao recalled his memories of going to school on a double-decker bus and asked the transport minister Puvvada Ajay to check if the government can bring back them.

A netizen tweet shared a picture of a double-decker bus which used to ply from Secunderabad via Afzalgunj and High Court route till Zoo park and tagged the minister KT Rama Rao asking him to start services again.

Responding to the tweet, KT Rama Rao said that he has many memories of riding the double-decker bus on his way to St. George's grammar school at Abids.





I have many fond memories of riding the double decker bus on my way to St. George's Grammar School at Abids 😊



Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu? https://t.co/ceEGclQLFz — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 7, 2020





Transport minister in a response to the Rao's tweet said that he would talk to TSRTC managing director on the possibility of operating double-decker buses on Hyderabad roads. Double-decker buses are nowhere seen in the country except in Thiruvananthapuram also where a few buses are being operated.