KTR watches Sania Mirza playing farewell match with Yuvraj Singh

  • The LB Stadium tennis complex was the venue for this sentimental occasion. Sania's mixed doubles teammates, including Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Rohan Bopanna, and Ivan Dodding, participated in exhibition matches to commemorate her retirement
  • During the match, Sania and Ivan Dodding competed against Bethany Mattek and her partner in mixed doubles

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza, a legendary Indian tennis player, bid farewell to her illustrious career by playing a final match in Hyderabad, where she learned the basics of tennis. The LB Stadium tennis complex was the venue for this sentimental occasion. Sania's mixed doubles teammates, including Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Rohan Bopanna, and Ivan Dodding, participated in exhibition matches to commemorate her retirement. The event was graced by several celebrities, including former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is a close friend of Sania.

During the match, Sania and Ivan Dodding competed against Bethany Mattek and her partner in mixed doubles. Yuvraj, who was struggling with his service, sought Sania's assistance, and she was seen giving him pointers on how to improve it. After that, Yuvraj stepped up his game and delivered an impressive performance. The match was attended by a number of luminaries, including Dulquer Salmaan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, state ministers KT Rama Rao and Srinivas Goud, among others.

