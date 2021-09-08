KTR's call to counter 'chillaragaallu'

Hyderabad: Henceforth, the ruling TRS will not tolerate if Opposition leaders use harsh words against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or the State government. If anyone makes any such comment, there is no need to be silent. This is exactly what the TRS working president told his partymen on Tuesday. 'Eent ka jawab patthar se do,' said TRS working president K T Rama Rao at the general body meeting of Greater Hyderabad unit of the party at Jala Vihar.

"The 'chillaragallu', who have become leaders recently, have been talking against TRS irresponsibly. We had shown enough patience for the past seven years. We will not tolerate it anymore. We will give them a befitting reply. If they level one accusation, retaliate with ten... we need to put an end to their foul language," KTR said.



The TRS working president recalled the efforts made by KCR to make even the parties like TDP and Congress support the cause of separate Telangana by entering into an alliance with them in 2004 and 2009.

KTR also assured the party workers that the ruling party would soon fill about 500 nominated posts in various corporations so that all those have been working hard for the party get justice. He said he knew some were unhappy that their work was not recognised, and he would take the responsibility to see that their grievances were addressed.

The TRS working president called upon the leaders to complete the work of constituting basti and colony committees by September 20. He said the TRS should have effective leaders in all the 150 divisions. He further said that there should also be a social media committee in every division to counter the allegations against the party.

KTR said the party would hold a training programme for the workers after Dasara. He said TRS would have a new city office.