Kubra Maqdoom Makeup and Academy Opens Doors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad now welcomes Kubra Maqdoom Makeup and Academy, a premier destination blending luxury makeup services with professional training for aspiring artists. Founded by Kubra Maqdoom, the studio aims to empower beauty enthusiasts and nurture future talent through structured learning and hands-on mentorship.

Clients can enjoy personalized, high-quality makeup experiences, while students gain advanced techniques and industry insights to build successful careers. With its unique combination of elegance and education, the academy not only raises beauty standards in the city but also fosters creativity, confidence, and professional excellence, establishing itself as a vibrant hub for Hyderabad’s beauty community.

