Kukatpally: Corporator Janaki Rama Raju distributes Christmas gifts

Kukatpally: Corporator Janaki Rama Raju distributes Christmas gifts
Hydernagar division corporator Janaki Rama Raju distributed Christmas gifts, given by Telangana state government, to Christian families at Seventh Day...

Kukatpally: Hydernagar division corporator Janaki Rama Raju distributed Christmas gifts, given by Telangana state government, to Christian families at Seventh Day Church, Addagutta on Monday. The programme was organised by Pastors Prayer Fellowship Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the corporator said that the state government was committed to ensure that people of all religions celebrate their festivals happily and gifts were being given to Christians to help them celebrate Christmas with religious fervor and gaiety.

Explaining about various welfare schemes initiated by the state government, he said that the credit of implementing several welfare schemes in the state goes to the CM KCR. He said that efforts were being taken to ensure that fruits of welfare schemes reach all in the division. He urged Christians to celebrate the festival on a grand note.

Chairman of Pastors Prayer Fellowship Society Rev. Godi Shekhar, president CH Elisa, vice president DB Vishparthi, secretary N Israel, pastors B Balakrishna, N Chitti Babu, NK Fedrick, Rev. Yesupadam, Jagadika Kumar, TRS leaders Rammohan Raju and others attended the programme.

