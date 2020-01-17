Kukatpally: Corporator Jupally Satyanarayana canvasses for ward candidate
Highlights
Local Corporator Jupally Satyanarayana on Thursday conducted house-to-house canvassing in Hakimpet New Colony in support of the TRS candidate of Ward...
Kukatpally: Local Corporator Jupally Satyanarayana on Thursday conducted house-to-house canvassing in Hakimpet New Colony in support of the TRS candidate of Ward 9 Rajeswara Rao in Tumkunta Municipal elections. He appealed to voters to ensure a big majority for Rao.
Among those who accompanied him during the campaigning on Wednesday in support of Rajeswara Rao in tumkunta municipal ward 9 were party activists Prabhakar, Santosh, Avinash Rao, Narsing Rao, Mahesh, Praveen and Ramesh.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
16 Jan 2020 1:48 PM GMT