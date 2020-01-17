Kukatpally: Corporator Jupally Satyanarayana canvasses for ward candidate

Kukatpally: Local Corporator Jupally Satyanarayana on Thursday conducted house-to-house canvassing in Hakimpet New Colony in support of the TRS candidate of Ward 9 Rajeswara Rao in Tumkunta Municipal elections. He appealed to voters to ensure a big majority for Rao.

Among those who accompanied him during the campaigning on Wednesday in support of Rajeswara Rao in tumkunta municipal ward 9 were party activists Prabhakar, Santosh, Avinash Rao, Narsing Rao, Mahesh, Praveen and Ramesh.