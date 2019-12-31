Kukatpally: Corporator Jupally Satyanarayana cuts New Year cake in in Rajadhani High School

Kukatpally: Local corporator Jupally Satyanarayana on Tuesday cut the New Year cake in Rajadhani High School, in Papireddynagar. Principal Narender Gupta invited the corporator for the NY event and to release 2020 calendar. Conveying New Year greetings to the gathering, he wished good health and prosperous 2020 to students and their parents.

Among those present on the occasion were Papireddynagar Welfare Association general secretary Chittireddy Sridhar Reddy, treasurer Maya Rajayya, Chittireddy Gopal Reddy, representatives Balanarsayya, Venkatesh Chary, Rondla Mahender Reddy, Edla Sampath Reddy, Mallesh Yadav, Krishna Reddy, Buggayya, Narsimha Reddy, schoolteachers and students.