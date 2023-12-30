Labour Welfare Board invites applications from shop employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana Labour Welfare Board invites applications from the employees of Shops & Establishments, Factories, Motor Transport Undertakings, Co-operative Societies, Charitable and other Trusts, who are contributors of Labour Welfare Fund for sanction of Merit scholarships to the workers and their children to the following courses during the Academic year 2022-2023.

The prescribed application forms for sanction of Scholarships can be obtained from the Offices of the Labour Department of the area. Filled-in applications along with enclosures should be submitted to the Asst. Commissioner of Labour of the area on or before February 15, 2024. Belated and incomplete applications will be rejected without any intimation.

The selection of candidates for awarding scholarships will be done on the basis of percentage of marks obtained by then in the qualifying Class / examination and the scholarship amount will be transmitted by the respective Asst. Commissioner of Labour to the Bank Accounts of the beneficiaries before "May Day", stated Gangadhar, incharge Welfare Commissioner, Telangana Labour Welfare Board, Hyderabad.