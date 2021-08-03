Lakes in Hyderabad to get new look in a phased manner

Hyderabad: Lakes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are being rejuvenated in a phrased manner, like beautification and diversion of sewage into water bodies. There are 185 lakes in the city. The GHMC has sanctioned Rs 94.17 crore for development of lakes.



Following the State government's instructions for the past few months, the civic body officials are concentrating on beautification of the lakes to give them a fresh look.

As part of the first phrase 63 lakes have been selected for development like fencing, putting up greenery, lightning, play area for children, walking tracks.

The government, with intent to restore the urban lakes that are polluted due to rampant urbanization, has also taken up restoration activities under the Mission Kakatiya in a phased manner.

The primary objective of the restoration work is to divert the sewage entering the water bodies and formation of walking tracks over the peripheral bunds, have plantation along the lake boundary. An amount of Rs 279.98 crore has been sanctioned for the restoration of 19 lakes.

Around 10 lakes like Durgam Cheruvu, Malka Cheruvu, Kudi Kunta, Kamuni Cheruvu (Moosapet), Meedi Kunta (Hafeezpet) are also being rejuvenated under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

To ensure that the lakes are not polluted, the civic body is making special arrangements for the Ganesh idol immersion. It has initiated to construct immersion ponds by separating a part of it so as to prevent pollution of the entire lake.

An amount of Rs 22.89 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of 26 immersion ponds. Of them 24 are ready, while two are underway.