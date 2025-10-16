Lankala Deepak Reddy is BJP’s pick for JH Assembly by-poll



Ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, the BJP on Thursday officially announced senior leader and social activist Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. The announcement was met with strong endorsement from BJP Telangana State President N Ramachander Rao, who congratulated Deepak Reddy during a meeting held on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rao confirmed that detailed discussions were held regarding campaign strategy, booth-level mobilisation and public engagement activities. “Deepak Reddy’s selection reflects the party’s commitment to fielding candidates with grassroots credibility and administrative experience,” Rao stated, adding that the Jubilee Hills constituency would benefit from Reddy’s proven leadership and civic engagement.

Deepak Reddy, currently serving as the Hyderabad Central District President of the BJP, has built a reputation for disciplined organising and inclusive leadership. Born on 21 August 1974, he comes from a family steeped in public service. Reddy’s political career began with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), where he held key positions, including Telugu Yuvatha City President and State General Secretary. His civic activism led him to establish the NGO “People For Better Hyderabad,” which has been instrumental in urban welfare and public awareness initiatives. After joining the BJP, he quickly rose through the ranks, serving as a State Executive Member and contesting the 2023 Assembly elections.

His appointment as District President earlier this year was seen as a strategic move to strengthen the BJP’s urban outreach. Party insiders describe him as a leader with a strong rapport across age groups and social segments, capable of addressing civic issues and mobilizing support at the grassroots level.

With the Jubilee Hills by-election approaching, Deepak Reddy is expected to lead a focused campaign centered on transparent governance, infrastructure development, and citizen-centric policies. His candidacy has energized party workers, who view him as a symbol of integrity and proactive leadership.