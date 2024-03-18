Last rites of Asfan held at Bazarghat

Hyderabad: The last rites of Mohammed Asfan (30), who was killed at the Ukrainian border, were held on Sunday, and he was later buried at a graveyard in Bazarghat. Asfan's body was brought to Hyderabad on Saturday evening. During the last rites, numerous people, including AIMIM party leaders, attended the namaz-e-Janaza. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the house as the body was taken to the graveyard, with family members breaking down in grief.

Asfan, survived by a wife and child, worked at an apparel store in the city before moving to Russia at the insistence of a few agents who assured him of a high salary. After arriving in Moscow in December, he worked there for a few days before being transferred to the Ukrainian border, where he reportedly died after being hit by a bullet earlier this month.

The news of Asfan’s death was confirmed and conveyed to the family by the Indian Embassy in Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Russia liaised with local authorities to facilitate the transportation of his body to Hyderabad. They provided the names of three agents to law enforcement authorities, alleging that these agents were fully responsible for the circumstances that led to Asfan's death. The family demanded that the government take stringent action against the agents who deceived Asfan and others like him with promises of high salaries but failed to disclose the risks associated with the job.