Late BRS MLA Lasya’s sister to fight bypoll

Hyderabad: Late BRS party MLA Lasya Nandita’s sister Nivedita has stated that she would contest in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency by-election. She disclosed this at a media conference organised after a meeting with the party workers and fans on Saturday.

She said that she took the decision to contest only after the demands of the party workers and people of the cantonment. She hoped that the people of the cantonment would bless her just like her father Sayanna and lates sister Nandita. She said that she will soon announce future activities with BRS party chief KCR.

Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita had died in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on February 23. With this, the Election Commission (EC) will conduct the by-election for the Cantonment Assembly constituency along with the Lok Sabha elections. As Lasya Nandita’s sister has come forward to contest in the by-election, it seems that the BRS party will also give her a ticket.