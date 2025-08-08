Live
Laura Williams takes charge as new US Consul General in Hyd
Hyderabad: Laura E Williams has taken charge as the new US Consul General in Hyderabad. A distinguished career member of the US Senior Foreign Service, Laura Williams brings a wealth of experience in diplomacy, technology, and innovation to her new role. She stated that she will strive to strengthen the US-India partnership across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.
Laura Williams previously served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services at the US Department of State, where she managed the suite of information technology platforms that connect diplomats in Washington and embassies worldwide. Throughout her career, she has championed initiatives to secure sensitive data, improve knowledge management practices, and leverage innovative technology to amplify public diplomacy.
Her extensive overseas experience includes assignments at US Embassies in Nicosia, Algiers, Rome, and Mexico City. Prior to joining the Foreign Service, Laura Williams worked as a contractor with the US Navy Submarine Command, the US Department of State’s Consular Affairs Bureau, and the US Agency for International Development.