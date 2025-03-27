Lawmakers from SC, ST, BC sections clamour for berth in State cabinet

Hyderabad: Amid reports of cabinet expansion anytime after the budget session of the Assembly, the demand for the allotment of cabinet berths to the Madiga, Lambada and in particular, the BC communities has put the Congress high command under pressure.

A group of MLAs from Madiga community shot off a letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding for more berths for their community in the cabinet. MLAs from the Lambada community also sent a message demanding the high command for more representation of their community in the cabinet. The BC MLAs were also insisting on more berths in the cabinet expansion to fill the six vacant posts.

In the letter to the AICC President, five MLAs of the Madiga community – M Samel (Thungathurthy), K Satyanarayana (Manakonduru), V Veeresham (Nakrekal), T Laxmikantha rao (Jukkal), A Lakshman Kumar (Dharmapuri) and Chevella MLA K Yadaiah said that the Madiga community was comprising more than 33 lakh population in the state as per 2011 census and it had risen by more than 15 lakh since. The community’s representation in the cabinet was not in proportion to the population, they pointed out.

The SC MLAs said that the Madigas were not considered in the recently held MLC elections under MLA quota. The Congress party has also not given a single seat to the community in the Lok Sabha elections, they said, adding that “A representative from the community in the cabinet would ensure that our voices are heard and our concerns addressed effectively. It would also strengthen the bond between the Congress and Madiga community, fostering great trust and cooperation towards the development of the party and the state”.

The five MLAs also submitted the memorandum to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, seeking their cooperation to include SC community in the cabinet expansion. Earlier, a group of MLAs from Lambada community also demanded that the representation of their community in the cabinet should be considered and give opportunity to the STs. Devarakonda MLA Balu Naik was demanding to consider his name and reportedly declined to accept the Deputy Speaker post. The MLAs forwarded the letter to Kharge, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi and party state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

The BC MLAs from Munnuru Kapu, Mudiraj and washermen community were already demanding for berths in the cabinet expansion. Leaders said that CM and Deputy CM told the MLAs of different communities that the party high command will take the final call and their role is only to forward the representations to the national leaders.