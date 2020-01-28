Top
LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy lays foundation for Mahila Bhavan

MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Sagar Reddy laid foundation for ‘Mahila Bhavan’ in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Kothapeta division on Monday.

LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Sagar Reddy laid foundation for 'Mahila Bhavan' in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Kothapeta division on Monday. Sudheer Reddy said, "There are many developments taking place in LB Nagar division under the leadership of KCR and with support of KTR. A perfect planning was prepared to place LB Nagar in the top of the list in development." Party activists, leaders, colony president and locals were present.

