LB Nagar set to come under 'eye in the sky' surveillance

Hyderabad: In order to ensure crime-free LB Nagar constituency MLA Sudhir Reddy on Thursday announced that Rs 7 crore along with 500 CCTV cameras will be handed over to the Telangana State Police DGP Mahender Reddy and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. The installation work of cameras in all the divisions of LB Nagar will begin in two days.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Mahender Reddy said that after the formation of Telangana, the Police department has improved in terms of utilising the technology. He said friendly policing, SHE teams, and security centres have been set up and people are made aware of CCTV cameras.

It is the duty of people residing in colonies to set up CCTV cameras as it can prevent chain snatchings and robberies, if committed can be easily traced. A single CCTV camera is equivalent to a hundred policemen, he added.

Sudhir Reddy said, soon LB Nagar would be fully connected to all the colonies with 100 per cent CCTV cameras so that it could be a crime-free constituency.

MLCs and members of the social service, ACPs Sridhar Reddy, Purushottam Reddy, and all police officials of the LB Nagar, Saroor Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Vanasthalipuram, Meerpet Inspectors, and SIs were present.