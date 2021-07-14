Let us shore up coop sector in State, says Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy while congratulating the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TSCAB) for bagging national recognition said, "Strengthening the cooperative sectors to make the rural economy stronger."

The TSCAB has stood first followed by Gujarat in an assessment of 33 states and union territories cooperative apex banks for their performance.

The assessment was conducted by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). To announce national awards to the best-performing State cooperative banks on the occasion of completion of 40 years of its inception.

The Minister extending his wishes to the TSCAB Chairman Ravinder Rao here on Tuesday said, "All the stakeholders must work together to further strengthen the TSCAB. And, to make it a role model in the future for others in the country."

Niranjan Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been encouraging the cooperative spirit among farmers with Rythu Bandhu Samithi's and constructing Rythu Vedikas to unite them.

Also, to encourage agriculture products of the Telangana farmers. While the TSCAB stood first at the national level, the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) has stood first among the 353 DCCBS from South India.